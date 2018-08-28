Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed Songs of Summer 2018

Rock is dead

In what will be a continuing set of lists that claim to know what the Song of the Summer truly is, Spotify has released their most streamed songs of Summer 2018. At the top of the list is Drake’s In My Feelings. The song was streamed 393 million times globally from June 1st through August 20th.

On the global count, number 2 is Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s Girls Like You. Cardi also has number 3 with I Like It.

Here in the U.S., Juice WRLD’s Lucid Dreams was number 2 and XXXTentacion’s Sad! ranked at number 3. The two songs were the next two tracks on the global chart as well.