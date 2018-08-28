Boner Fight for August 28th, 2018

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1: PLUS YOU OWE US MORE MONEY FOR STORING YOUR LOVED ONE.

Two South Carolina funeral home workers have been indicted after authorities say they left a body to rot in an unrefrigerated room surrounded by air-fresheners for nearly three years because the woman’s family owed them money. Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings, both 40, were charged Friday by a state grand jury with desecration of human remains. A conviction on the charge carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison. They were supposed to cremate 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore after her funeral in Greenwood in March 2015, but instead left her remains in a locked room under blankets and “surrounded by fragrant items,” and even moved her body from one funeral home to another 65 miles away, according to a lawsuit filed by Moore’s family.

Boner Candidate #2:IF YOU ALLOW WOMEN TO DRIVE, IT’S ON YOU.

A Texas man whom authorities claim has a “dim” view of women was arrested this week, accused of firing shots at women drivers because he doesn’t believe they should be allowed behind the wheel, officials said. Nicholas D’Agostino, 29, is linked to at least three road rage shootings, all occuring in the Houston suburb of Katy, officials said. He appeared before a judge Thursday night on charges of shooting two women in their cars in two separate instances, Fox 26 Houston reported. In one case in March, a woman driver heard a loud noise while driving out of a gas station’s parking lot. After feeling a pain in her right arm she realized she had been shot, FOX 26 reported. D’Agostino faces a new charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with that case, the report said.

