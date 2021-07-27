News

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Spotted at Son’s Game

Gwen Stefani is taking the title of “Don’t Speak” when it comes to her ex Gavin Rossdale.

The No Doubt singer and Bush frontman were both spotted at their son Apollo’s football game recently and appeared to avoid each other.

Stefani is seen sitting on a bench wearing sunglasses, camo pants, and a hat as Rossdale is walking behind.

Apollo is one of three children for Stefani and Rossdale, along with Kingston and Zuma.

Do you think it’s possible for exes to be friends? Do you think Gwen Stefani seems happier with Blake Shelton?

