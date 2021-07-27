Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Spotted at Son’s Game

Gwen Stefani is taking the title of “Don’t Speak” when it comes to her ex Gavin Rossdale.

The No Doubt singer and Bush frontman were both spotted at their son Apollo’s football game recently and appeared to avoid each other.

Stefani is seen sitting on a bench wearing sunglasses, camo pants, and a hat as Rossdale is walking behind.

Apollo is one of three children for Stefani and Rossdale, along with Kingston and Zuma.

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale spotted keeping their distance during first reunion since she wed Blake Shelton – Fox News https://t.co/sptDePFT7k pic.twitter.com/5GHGuhYc5S — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) July 27, 2021

