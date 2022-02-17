Hawkins Names Favorite Foo Songs

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is revealing his favorite Foo tunes.
In a new interview, Hawkins said ‘Aurora’ from 1999’s “There Is Nothing Left to Lose” is his number one.
He explained, “I love that side of Dave. I love it when Dave gets in his almost yacht rock softness in his voice and he double tracks his voice really nice. That was the first drum track that I ever did for the Foo Fighters that I was really, really proud of.”
Hawkins says his next favorite is a song that was recorded before he joined the band.
He said, “I could also say the first time I heard ‘This Is A Call’ was the first time I heard the Foo Fighters and I wasn’t in the band yet. I was playing with Alanis and we were all in the van, traversing the Foo Fighters, playing all the same clubs as they were. I just wore that album out: ‘This Is A Call’ might be my favorite Foo Fighters song of all time, too.”
What is your favorite Foo song?
