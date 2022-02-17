U2 Announces Record Store Day Release

Shutterstock

U2 is going to have a special release for Record Store Day.

The band announced the 40th-anniversary vinyl release of “A Celebration,” as a limited edition 12″ vinyl EP.

“A Celebration” was U2’s seventh single and was originally released in March 1982.

U2 “A Celebration” 40th ANNIVERSARY VINYL EDITION EP EXCLUSIVELY FOR RECORD STORE DAY 2022 https://t.co/tvdbzJzKUd — Hipz Msia (@HipzMy) February 16, 2022

The limited-edition reissue has two previously unreleased recordings.

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 23, 2022.

