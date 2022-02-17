News

U2 Announces Record Store Day Release

U2 is going to have a special release for Record Store Day.

The band announced the 40th-anniversary vinyl release of “A Celebration,” as a limited edition 12″ vinyl EP.

“A Celebration” was U2’s seventh single and was originally released in March 1982.

The limited-edition reissue has two previously unreleased recordings.

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Have you ever gotten something cool on Record Store Day?

