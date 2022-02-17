Out Of This World: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Lists Unique California Compound for $9.8 Million

Shutterstock

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea (aka Michael Peter Balzary) is selling his – as People Magazine describes it – “funky” architectural compound in La Crescenta, California.

And it can be yours for just under $10 million.

The 5.7-acre property, just east of L.A., features a seven-sided, futuristic structure, all decked out, well, kind of like a spaceship really.

It’s wrapped around an interior courtyard with city and mountain views.

There’s also another two-bedroom midcentury-style house on the grounds and a wood cabin/guest house, plus a 50-foot-long lap pool, massive desert garden, and movie pavilion with a windscreen.

A perfect lair for a villain. Or a rockstar. https://t.co/AtyP8NdGvm pic.twitter.com/qVqeKWOY7t — QENNY and the QennyMates (@AKBrews) February 14, 2022

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have a new album, Unlimited Love, coming out on April 1.

