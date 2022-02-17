Dave Grohl Planning to Release Death Metal Album Next Week

Foo Fighters/YouTube

That Foo Fighters death metal album is real and we can expect to hear it in the next week!

The band recorded the album under the moniker Dream Widow, which coincides with their upcoming horror movie ‘Studio 666.’

“I mean, I work fast, but f**k, this deadline is going to kill me,” Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone. “Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

Dream Widow’s “March of the Insane” was shared earlier this week on Foo Fighters’ social media and YouTube channel.

Chronic overachiever Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album to coincide with the new @foofighters horror film #Studio666Movie: https://t.co/XMsmw7WJHA pic.twitter.com/jRJ51PBK9A — Consequence (@consequence) February 17, 2022

What do you think of Foo Fighters doing a full metal album? Is this a new direction for the band?