Is Dream Widow Dave Grohl’s Alter Ego Band?

Shutterstock

A lyric video from a band called Dream Widow appeared on Foo Fighters YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The video was for a song called “March of the Insane,” which is SUPER metal sounding.

Dream Widow – March Of The Insane

Listen/Sing Along:https://t.co/2T00HHYbxc pic.twitter.com/8uFGOSR88j — Foozie’s Foo Fighters News (@DancesWithFoos) February 15, 2022

The description for the video gave no details other than, “From their never released self-titled album.”

While frontman Dave Grohl has his history of working with metal bands, this could very well likely be part of the soundtrack to Foo Fighters’ upcoming film, ‘Studio 666.’

What do you think of Dream Widow? Should Foo Fighters do a full metal album?