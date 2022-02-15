Sweden’s Prime Minister is a System of a Down Fan

Shutterstock

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson thinks System of a Down is “really awesome.”

Andersson revealed her love for the band on Tuesday on the national radio show Bandit Rock.

When asked about her music preferences, the Prime Minister said, “When it comes to rock, it’s System of A Down.”

Andersson became Sweden’s first Prime Minister last November.

Are you surprised that a politician would listen to System of a Down? Would you be surprised if any U.S. politicians were fans of the band?