Boner of the Day for February 16th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS WHAT MR. DISNEY GETS FOR PUTTING HIS PARK IN FLORIDA

A naked, alcohol driven fight broke out in the bushes at Disney world after one sister slipped on the vomit of the other.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: HOW ABOUT RESOLVING YOUR CASE WITH A FINE AND MAYBE SOME JAIL TIME SIR? HOW ABOUT THAT?

Rep. Seegmiller from St. George is working towards a resolution for his poaching case.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #3: GOD I WISH I’D SEEN THIS.

A drunken woman went on the run in an airport using a motorized suitcase.

via Click Orlando

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: MY YARD IS NOT THE CITY DUMP. OR, HEY COOL; FREE COUCHES.

A man in Provo keeps discovering stolen recliners being dumped onto his lawn.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: IT IS NOT A PRO-RIOT MUG. IT’S NOT.

Sen. Josh Hawley is denying that his mug has nothing to do with riots despite it depicting his infamous Jan. 6th salute and the words: “SHOW-ME STRONG!”

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: THANKS FOR THE KIDNEY. WOULD YOU LIKE TO DO MONTHLY PAYMENTS?

A man who donated his kidney was charged over $13,000 after his insurance fell flat.

via ProPublica