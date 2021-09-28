How Dave Grohl Almost Joined GWAR

Dave Grohl has been involved with a LOT of bands over the years, but he almost ended up with GWAR!

Talking with Rolling Stone, Grohl recalled his time as a teen and auditioning as a drummer for the band.

“GWAR were looking for a drummer,” Grohl told the magazine. “And I talked to their guitar player Dewey about it. And he’s, like, ‘It’s great, and you get to design your own costume.’ As drummer, you don’t want something that covers your face fully. You want your arms to be free.”

UPDATE: Blothar the Berserker of @GWAR addresses Dave Grohl's claim that he almost joined the band: "We hired him and then called him back immediately and fired him. He was in the band for around 7 and a half minutes. He was holding us back." https://t.co/ozImXZsTg8 @foofighters — Consequence (@consequence) September 28, 2021

Eventually, Grohl backed away from the plan, citing, “And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there’s like fake blood and c*m shooting all over the place?”

Do you think Dave Grohl would have been a good fit for GWAR? If you could design your own costume for GWAR, what would you include?