Dave Grohl Helps Bass Player Who Stopped Gunman Get Back On Stage

Darrin Wall, bass player for the band Greyhawk, was shot in the leg while stopping a gunman at one of his band’s shows earlier this month.

As Greyhawk readied to play its first show since the incident, Wall needed some help for his big return.

In stepped Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, who sent over the famous throne that supported him on tour with his own leg injury.

A piece of rock ‘n roll history helped a Seattle band put on their first show since their bass player was shot stopping a gunman at a bar in Idaho. https://t.co/shxxXLjwi0 — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) September 27, 2021

Only three artists have used the throne: Dave Grohl, Axel Rose, and, now, Darrin Wall.

