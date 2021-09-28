Arizona Restaurant Cooks 25-Foot Chimichanga for Likely Guinness World Record

An Arizona restaurant is celebrating its 75th anniversary in a big, big way!

Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants may have just set a new record by making a 25-foot chimichanga!

The staff at Macayo’s put together dozens of tortillas, 250 pounds of refried beans, 250 pounds of rice, 500 pounds of shredded chicken, and gallons of salsa to make the treat.

The deep-fried treat has been rumored to have been invented at the restaurant, though there is no confirmation of this.

To receive the official record, the chimichanga will have to be reviewed by the Guinness staff.

Are you a fan of chimichangas? How much Mexican food do you think you can eat in one sitting?