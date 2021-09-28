‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 has Release date

HBO just released the teaser for Season 11 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ that gave fans a release date of October 24.

JB Smoove recently said, “I can’t tell you guys everything, but what I can say is Larry is really good at attaching his humor to the world and that’s consistently what he has done since ‘Curb’ has been on HBO. He’s a master at it.”

He continued, “He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He’s a genius, he really is.”

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Season 11 Teaser Reveals Premiere Date https://t.co/btfNFicuDN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 28, 2021

JB also said that he will be a part of ‘Curb’ until Larry David decided he doesn’t want to make any more seasons of the show.

Are you excited about the new season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?