Imagine Dragons Beat Beatles, Queen for Top Rock Artist Honors

Imagine Dragons’ good year just got better. The band has secured the number one spot on Billboard magazine’s Top Rock Artist Chart of 2018. To win the top spot, the Las Vegas-based band beat out nine other acts — including two legendary groups that haven’t been together in years. Queen made the list at number six and the Beatles appear at number 10.

Rounding out the Billboard chart are Portugal, The Man (2); Panic! At The Disco (3); Twenty One Pilots (4); Five Finger Death Punch (5); Foster The People (7); lovelytheband (8); and Bad Wolves (9).

