Chris Cornell Book on the Way

The life of late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell will be the subject of a new book, its author revealed Thursday. Corbin Reiff, a writer for Rolling Stone and Billboard, made the announcement on Twitter, noting, “I’ve spent the last year conducting interviews and doing research and can’t even begin to describe how excited I am to kick the tires on this.”

Total F**king Godhead: The Biography Of Chris Cornell, is expected to cover the singer-guitarist’s beginnings in the Seattle grunge scene to his 2017 suicide by hanging in a Detroit hotel room. It’s slated for a 2020 release. Given the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” how long do you think it will take for the book to be turned into a movie?