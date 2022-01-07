Jack White Shares Live Video

Jack White is sharing a live video for his new single “Taking Me Back.”

White says, “People keep asking who’s going to be in the band, what’s the band going to be like for the tour dates. We thought it would be good to let people see who it is is and as rehearsals start for the tour, to film and record something to see how it’s sounding. I thought let’s do all that at once.”

Bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, and drummer Daru Jones appear in the video and will be on his lengthy “Supply Chain Issues Tour” in April.

