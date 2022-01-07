David Draiman Back on Twitter

Shutterstock

Disturbed frontman David Draiman is back on Twitter.

The rocker reactivated his Twitter account this week after a nearly seven-year absence.

A post from the singer said, “Came back to @Twitter because I was tired of watching from the sidelines for the last number of years. Yes, the world of social media is still a relative cesspool, but I figured maybe it was time to jump back in, only this time, with a hazmat suit on…lol. Too much going on in the world that I care deeply about to not share with everyone. Too many things to call out, to both celebrate and condemn. Too much manipulation, too many people attacking one another, too much tribalism, and obnoxious virtue signaling. Too many rageaholic keyboard warriors out there using what should be, and can be, a medium that brings us together, to only make us feel more divided. Not me. Just truth, no bullsh*t, no troll wars. I will do my damnedest to be a light in the darkness here.”

