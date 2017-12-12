Jack White Teases New Album

Jack is Back

This mashup is the trailer for an upcoming Jack White album – his follow-up to “Lazaretto.” “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach” is a jumbled psycho-spectacular of what might be on the new album? Well, only Jack can really say. Was that Woody Harrelson I just heard? Maybe? Also, there seems to be a fascination with hands. What’s that about, man?

Well, Jacky did promise something “bizarre.”