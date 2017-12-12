Go On a Bad Trip With MGMT in New Clip

Don’t eat that cereal
In the new video for “When You Die”, MGMT remind you they’ll all be laughing with you when you die. Listen to this song and then look out on the Salt Lake City skyline and then book an appointment with your psychologist. The video stars that guy that played the loser on Girls, so you have that going for you.
MGMT have also announced the release of their new album in February.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.