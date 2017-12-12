Boner Fight for December 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: AFTER VIETNAM, IT WAS HARD TO GET A DATE.

Senate candidate Roy Moore was interested in underage girls because he was looking for the “purity of a young woman,” according to a pastor. The Alabama judge also had a hard time finding women his age after returning from the Vietnam War, leaving him no choice but to pursue young girls, added pastor Flip Benham of the group Operation Save America said on the talk radio show “Matt & Aunie.” Benham appeared with Moore and other anti-abortion advocates who are defending the Senate candidate, who is under fire for allegedly molesting teenagers. Benham’s Christian fundamentalist group aims to demonize abortion, homosexuality and Islam—positions that align it with Moore. Benham told radio hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg on Monday that Moore’s time serving in the military in the early 1970s made it more difficult to date women his age upon returning to Alabama for law school.

Boner Candidate #2: ONE OF OUR ATTORNEYS IS A JEW.

On the eve of the Alabama election that's put the character of Republican candidate Roy Moore in the spotlight, his wife's attempt to defend their family's tolerance seriously backfired. Kayla Moore was introducing her husband in Midland City, Alabama, on Monday night when she took aim at the media for reporting sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Senate candidate has been accused of molesting two women when they were minors and he was an attorney in his 30s, as well as pursuing and dating other minors. Moore came under additional criticism last week after implying that Democrat-backing business magnate George Soros would go to hell for his Jewish faith. Moore has suggested that Soros is meddling in the Alabama Senate race. Moore's wife sought to address the backlash on Monday. "Fake news would tell you that we don't care for Jews," Kayla Moore said. "I tell you all this because I've seen it also; I just want to set the record straight while they're here. One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends who are Jewish and rabbis, and we also fellowship with them."