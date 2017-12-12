Boner (Round Two) for December 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE WE WORK IN THE SEWER, BUT WE GOT SOMETHING TO SAY.

A worker at a city-contracted job site in Milwaukee is now jobless after his cooler with “offensive” Ku Klux Klan and Confederate flag stickers was spotted, city officials said. The unidentified worker was fired three days after a photograph surfaced on social media of the cooler at a job site at North 25th Street and West Wells Street, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban wrote in an email Monday to several aldermen indicating that he spoke with the site’s contractor several times and confirmed that the owner of the cooler had been terminated. Korban now wants the contractor, American Sewer Services, to “develop policies to prevent this from happening again” and for other contractors to take note regarding their own policies and procedures.

Boner Candidate #2: IF I DON’T GET A SMOKE I’LL KILL EVERYBODY.

Officials say a woman caught trying to smoke on a Southwest flight has been arrested after shouting she was going to kill everyone on the plane. Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Shaun Hampton said Monday that 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo was arrested on the tarmac when the plane landed Saturday. Hampton says when the crew stopped Curbelo from having a cigarette in the plane’s bathroom, she threatened to kill all the passengers and crew and became combative. Southwest said in a statement that the flight from Portland, Oregon, received priority treatment from air traffic control and landed safely in Sacramento.

Boner Candidate #3: ONE OF OUR ATTORNEYS IS A JEW.

On the eve of the Alabama election that's put the character of Republican candidate Roy Moore in the spotlight, his wife's attempt to defend their family's tolerance seriously backfired. Kayla Moore was introducing her husband in Midland City, Alabama, on Monday night when she took aim at the media for reporting sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Senate candidate has been accused of molesting two women when they were minors and he was an attorney in his 30s, as well as pursuing and dating other minors. Moore came under additional criticism last week after implying that Democrat-backing business magnate George Soros would go to hell for his Jewish faith. Moore has suggested that Soros is meddling in the Alabama Senate race. Moore's wife sought to address the backlash on Monday. "Fake news would tell you that we don't care for Jews," Kayla Moore said. "I tell you all this because I've seen it also; I just want to set the record straight while they're here. One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends who are Jewish and rabbis, and we also fellowship with them."