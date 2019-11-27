Japanese Theater Stages Kabuki ‘Star Wars’

George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy was inspired in part by Japanese samurai movies. Now things are coming full circle with a Japanese kabuki play based on the latest Star Wars trilogy. A new play called ‘Rennosuke and the Three Light Sabers’ will be performed on Thursday, starring famous kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI as Kylo Ren. Curious fans can check out the play by livestreaming it on YouTube. Ichikawa promises “It will be a show that both Star Wars fans and kabuki fans will enjoy.”

Japanese theatre to stage kabuki version of Star Wars https://t.co/BT9YqzpNTb — Guardian news (@guardiannews) November 27, 2019