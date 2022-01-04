Josh Homme Allegedly Threatened to Kill Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend

Shutterstock

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is once again seeing trouble due to his relationship with his ex-wife.

According to legal documents, Homme allegedly threatened to kill the boyfriend of ex Brody Dalle.

The boyfriend, Gunner Foxx, claims that Homme approached him at a mall and threatened to throw him off of a balcony, and even dug his fingernails into his hand.

Foxx obtained a temporary restraining order requiring Homme to stay at least 50 feet away from him and his daughters.

Do you believe that Josh Homme is involved in all of these bad incidents? How do you think this will affect Homme’s music with Queens of the Stone Age?