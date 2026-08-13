Lagoon Frightmares: Utah’s Halloween Destination

If you’re a Halloween person, you probably already know that fall at Lagoon means one thing: Frightmares is coming back. And honestly, it’s hard to beat a night at Lagoon when the park is covered in Halloween decorations, and everything feels just a little bit creepier.

From September 11 through November 8, 2026, Lagoon will once again turn into a Halloween destination, with haunted attractions, spooky entertainment, seasonal activities, rides, and plenty of opportunities to get into the Halloween spirit.

If you’re there to get scared, there are plenty of options. Nightwalk, Malevolent Mansion, Nightmare Midway, Frightening Frisco, and Fun House of Fear are just some of the haunted attractions waiting for anyone brave enough to walk through them. Whether you love haunted houses or you’re the person who spends the entire time wondering why you agreed to go in the first place, there’s definitely no shortage of scares.

But Frightmares isn’t just for people who want to spend the night screaming.

Families with younger kids can enjoy several kid-friendly, non-scary activities, including Treat Street, Spook-A-Boo Walk-Thru, Scary & Crow’s Straw Maze, and Peter’s Pumpkin Patch. There are also no-scare areas in kiddie land, so families can still enjoy the Halloween atmosphere without having to worry about running into anything too frightening for the little ones.

And if you really don’t want the monsters coming after you, Lagoon has the No Scare Glow Stick. It lets the scare actors know that you’re there for the Halloween fun—but maybe not quite that kind of Halloween fun.

For anyone looking for something a little more intense, Seance offers an immersive haunted experience with live performers, physical effects, and audience participation. Lagoon itself describes it as being “absolutely too scary for most kids,” so this one is probably best saved for the older crowd.

There is one important thing to remember before you head out: costumes, Halloween masks, and face makeup aren’t permitted at Lagoon during Frightmares.

Whether you’re looking for a fun Halloween night with the family, want to test your courage with some haunted attractions, or just want an excuse to ride the roller coasters after dark, Frightmares has a little something for everyone.

And let’s be honest—sometimes the best part is just walking around the park with all the Halloween decorations, spooky atmosphere, and fall energy.

So, what’s your favorite part of Frightmares? Or, if you’ve never been, which attraction would you be brave enough to try?

Frightmares 2026: September 11–November 8, weather and other factors permitting. Dates, times, attractions, and shows are subject to change.