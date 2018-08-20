Liam Gallagher Surprises English Pub Goers

English pub goers got a surprise on Sunday afternoon when the door opened and Liam Gallagher walked in for a quick bite. The former Oasis frontman was joined by his son and girlfriend at the Crown Inn in Staffordshire before heading back to London. After enjoying a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings, and washing it down with a pint, Gallagher posed for photos with all of the patrons and even signed a few autographs.

Jacqui, who runs the pub, said Gallagher isn’t the only famous person to grace the bar, adding, “We had an Australian band called 5 Seconds of Summer come in last year but nobody as famous as Liam.”