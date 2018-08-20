What Happened After Marilyn Manson Collapsed On-Stage?

Manson is scheduled to perform Wednesday night at USANA

After video hit social media showing the collapse of Marilyn Manson at his show in Houston on Sunday night, Manson tweeted to his followers to update his condition. “Thanks Houston for being understanding,” he wrote. “I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing.”

Manson blamed “heat poisoning” at one point while food poisoning has been rumored for the singer falling ill after just four songs.

It’s been a rough go for Manson as he tours with Rob Zombie. He recently canceled his set in Toronto just moments before he was slated to be onstage. A later date in New York was canceled because of flood damage.