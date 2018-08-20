Woman Rocks Out To System Of A Down On A Grand Piano

System of a Down never sounded so beautiful. A pianist from Kiev, Ukraine has taken the world by storm with a cover of the band’s 2001 hit. Viktoriya Yermolyeva sips a spot of tea then launches into a blistering rendition of “Chop Suey” on a baroque grand piano without any sheet music. After the last note, Yermolyeva again reaches for her tea.

Did you learn an instrument when you were younger? Did you stick with it? If it’s a non-traditional rock instrument, can you play any songs from today on it?