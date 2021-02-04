Is there a chance that Oasis’ Gallagher brothers could finally get along?

Liam Gallagher was questioned on Twitter on whether or not he would accept a large amount of money to sing with his brother Noel and Blur/Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.

When asked, Gallagher responded, “I don’t do things for money.” He was then questioned if he would do it for free and replied, “Yeah.”

Oasis on Song Machine Season 2? 😁 | Liam Gallagher would sing with Noel and Damon Albarn for free @radiox https://t.co/Lqo2pHk59f — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) February 4, 2021

As hopeful as this seems, Liam recently revealed why he may never patch things up with Noel, saying, “I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem.”

