Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Loses eBay Auction for Action Figure of Himself

With recent Limp Bizkit shows being canceled, frontman Fred Durst has had some time to browse eBay.

Unfortunately for Durst, he was not able to win an action figure of HIMSELF during a recent auction.

The handmade figure depicts Durst as his new “Dad Vibes” persona.

Durst shared a screenshot of the figure on his Instagram stories and wrote, “I lost the auction on this illegal toy.”

The figure eventually went to the highest bidder for $615.

Do you think more action figures of Fred Durst’s new look should be made? What do you personally think of Durst’s look?