Faith No More and System of a Down have just added more U.S. tour dates on the West coast.

The bands will be playing Las Vegas, Nevada and Fresno and Oakland in California for the month of October.

The three shows will feature opening act Russian Circles.

Faith No More and System Of A Down announce more West Coast U.S. tour dates https://t.co/x6IN1DCkpu pic.twitter.com/xJVRAL8yaM — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) August 10, 2021

After these quick stops, both bands will be doing two nights at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 22 and 23 along with Korn and Helmet.

Are you planning on attending any of these shows? Do you think concerts will be safe to attend in October?