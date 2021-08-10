Former Oasis member Noel Gallagher now has a radio program to do that talking that the Gallagher brothers like to do.
Gallagher recently revealed on his Radio X program that ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Crown’ actor Matt Smith is a huge party animal and “can hold his own.”
Gallagher also addressed phoniness in the music business and artists who may not be all that fans believe.
“There’s a lot of… there is a lot of fakers in the music business,” said Gallagher. “Because it’s built on fakery. You know, I mean, and I’d say to the listener, all
the people that you think that are, usually are not, and vice versa.”
https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Noel Gallagher: 'There is a lot of fakers in the music business' – #noelgallaghermusic @NoelGallagher #noelgallagher @oasis #oasis #OasisOfficial https://t.co/3M1mePkDjs pic.twitter.com/fJ3B0jx6Uk
— Music-News.com (@MusicNewsWeb) August 10, 2021
Is there a celebrity you have had assumptions about only to find out the complete opposite? Who do you think is secretly a party animal?
