Linkin Park have an Unreleased Song with Chester Bennington

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has been spending time on Twitch, playing Animal Crossing and talking to fans about unreleased music featuring late vocalist Chester Bennington. Last week Shinoda told fans that there was one more song recorded for their 2017 album One More Light called “Friendly Fire” with Chester on vocals.

When a fan asked him to release “Friendly Fire”, Shinoda replied, “You are going to have to wait literally years to hear that song, FYI.”

