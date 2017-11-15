Linkin Park to Release Live Album

Due December 15th

If you are really bummed that you never ponied up the dough to catch Linkin Park live on their last tour (without Chester anyway), the closest you can get will be this album recorded during their One More Light World Tour.

“We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester” – Linkin Park

You can preorder the album here. If you pre-order, you’ll get a download of the live version of “Crawling.”

One More Light Live track list:

1. “Talking To Myself”

2. “Burn It Down”

3. “Battle Symphony”

4. “New Divide”

5. “Invisible”

6. “Nobody Can Save Me”

7. “One More Light”

8. “Crawling”

9. “Leave Out All The Rest”

10. “Good Goodbye” (feat. Stormzy)

11. “What I’ve Done”

12. “In the End”

13. “Sharp Edges”

14. “Numb”

15. “Heavy”

16. “Bleed It Out”