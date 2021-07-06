Machine Gun Kelly Has New Music Coming

Machine Gun Kelly has new material coming.
The rapper did a chat with fans on Instagram Live yesterday and asked for name suggestions for the new bunny rabbit he got with girlfriend Megan Fox.
He also said, “I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next album rollout and this tour. I’m excited for the album; you know.”
Machine Gun Kelly confirms he’s releasing new music in August: “Me and Travis, we got back in [to the studio] and everything’s just falling into place” https://t.co/3jFgnaDhlo pic.twitter.com/0IUAcyaX0r
— Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) July 6, 2021
At the end of the chat, MGK said, “New music, August. I’ll let you guys know about the bunny.”
What would you name the bunny?
