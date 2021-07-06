Bring Me the Horizon Launch Vegan Sauce

Bring Me The Horizon is launching its own barbecue sauce.

The band has teamed up with Lou’s Brewz for “Syko Juice” saying it’s “the perfect way to crank your barbecues up to the next level.”

The band is also working on new music.

Bring Me The Horizon launch vegan barbecue sauce, Syko Juice. https://t.co/mscGBpJgOB pic.twitter.com/NYnc5Y2sCb — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) July 6, 2021

What band should launch their own line of food?