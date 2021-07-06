Mark Hoppus Shares First Bald Photo Since Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared a new photo over the Fourth of July weekend, giving an update on his cancer treatment.

In the selfie, Hoppus revealed a bald head and wrote the caption, “The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend.”

Losing hair can be a side effect of chemotherapy.

The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend. pic.twitter.com/q9vYFoP1RI — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

Hoppus first revealed that he had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment on June 23.

