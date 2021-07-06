Pentagon Cancels JEDI Project

The Pentagon is scrapping its $10 billion ‘JEDI’ project.

No, it wasn’t a plan to arm the U.S. military with lightsabers – JEDI stood for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, a cloud-computing project contract with Microsoft that the DoD says “no longer meets the requirements”.

Instead, the Pentagon will move on to a new cloud computing venture with a far less catchy name: ‘Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability’, or JWCC. The new contract will likely involve both Microsoft and Amazon, and possibly other providers like Google.

BREAKING: The Pentagon said it has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. https://t.co/Xik6ll0nYd — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2021

