Boner of the Day for July 7, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: TRUMP/KENNEDY 2021

A trump supporter stated that they believe that JFK is alive and will be running for VP with Trump in the next presidential race. via Dead State

Boner Candidate #2: THIS LANDLORD SHOULD BE ASHAMED

A student at UVU was evicted after expressing suicidal tendencies. via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: GOODBY FINGER AND HELLO SILVER TUSKS

Michel Faro do Prado removed his ring finger in order to achieve the look wants. via NY POST

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YOU ARE ABUSING OUR CHILDREN…..BY PROTECTING THEM

Antimask protestors storm a granite school district meeting where they were discussing whether or not to have children wearing masks. via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S HOW MUCH I LOVED HIM

Blair Whitten drove her car across her ex-boyfriends’ grave in an attempt to hit those who were there. via Law and Crime

Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T WANT TO LOOK NATURAL

A 20 year old woman spends $32 K in order to look like a Bratz Doll. via Mirror