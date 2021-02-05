Manson Ex Dita Von Teese Defends Rocker against Abuse Allegations

Yet another Marilyn Manson ex has come forward to weigh in on abuse allegations that have surfaced about the rocker — only this one is singing a different tune.
Model Dita Von Teese, who was once married to Manson, says the abusive person described by Evan Rachel Wood, Rose McGowan, and three others this past week is a complete stranger to her. “To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness,” reads a statement released by Von Teese on Thursday. “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”
For his part, Manson is calling the allegations “horrible distortions of reality,” adding, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”
