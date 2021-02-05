Manson Ex Dita Von Teese Defends Rocker against Abuse Allegations

Yet another Marilyn Manson ex has come forward to weigh in on abuse allegations that have surfaced about the rocker — only this one is singing a different tune.

Model Dita Von Teese, who was once married to Manson, says the abusive person described by Evan Rachel Wood, Rose McGowan, and three others this past week is a complete stranger to her. “To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness,” reads a statement released by Von Teese on Thursday. “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

Actress and burlesque performer Dita Von Teese has responded to allegations of abuse leveled against her ex-husband, Marilyn Manson.@christicarras reports https://t.co/Kb5asMaKES — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 4, 2021

For his part, Manson is calling the allegations “horrible distortions of reality,” adding, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

