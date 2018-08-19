Marilyn Manson Collapses Onstage at Houston Show

In a very scary moment for Marilyn Manson fans, the singer ended up collapsing at his show in Houston over the weekend, which ended his appearance after four songs. A fan-filmed a video of “Sweet Dreams” during the show and you can see Manson struggled to get through the song, propping himself up with his microphone stand. You can also see him let out one final yell, allow the mic stand to fall over and stumble backward before collapsing.

It was reported that photographers were asked to leave the pit area because Manson did not want to be photographed in the state he was in. “Food poisoning” is rumored to be the cause of his illness.

Marilyn Manson is scheduled to perform on Wednesday night with Rob Zombie at USANA. Tickets are on sale at Smith’s Tix.