Slash Recorded Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

But will we ever hear it?

Some great news for Linkin Park fans as Slash just revealed that he once recorded a song with frontman Chester Bennington, though it’s not clear if we’ll ever hear it. During a recent interview, he explained that he recently rediscovered a song that he had recorded with Chester Bennington that never made the final cut of his solo record.

“I forgot all about this until just recently when I was doing my first solo record, I worked with a lot of different people, some of whom, for whatever reason, didn’t end up on the record,” Slash began. “One was with Chester. We did a song and Linkin Park at the time didn’t allow it to happen, so I did it with Lemmy [Kilmister, late Motörhead frontman].” Slash said, “His family has got it so it would be totally up to them,”