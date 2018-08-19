Slash Recorded Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

But will we ever hear it?
Some great news for Linkin Park fans as Slash just revealed that he once recorded a song with frontman Chester Bennington, though it’s not clear if we’ll ever hear it. During a recent interview, he explained that he recently rediscovered a song that he had recorded with Chester Bennington that never made the final cut of his solo record.
“I forgot all about this until just recently when I was doing my first solo record, I worked with a lot of different people, some of whom, for whatever reason, didn’t end up on the record,” Slash began. “One was with Chester. We did a song and Linkin Park at the time didn’t allow it to happen, so I did it with Lemmy [Kilmister, late Motörhead frontman].” Slash said, “His family has got it so it would be totally up to them,”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.