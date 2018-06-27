Mark Hoppus Reveals He Once Had A Plan To Capture Saddam Hussein

You know, Tom DeLonge’s plan to help the US military hunt aliens no longer seems so far-fetched. Apparently, the band just wants to do their part to keep America safe. Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus responded to the Twitter thread “the least plausible story about yourself that’s true” detailing his idea on how to capture Saddam Hussein.

Hoppus was on board an aircraft carrier when he told a Navy Admiral on his way to meet with the Joint Chiefs of Staff the no-so-out there plan using supersonic sound to pinpoint the dictator-in-hiding’s location.

Meanwhile, the band is currently working on their follow up album to 2016’s California.