Trent Reznor Thinks Kanye and The Weeknd “Ripped Off” NIN

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor is not a fan of Kanye West.

Last week, he had some sharp language to describe his feelings on West’s love for President Trump, and then saying Yeezy’s latest album Ye, “sucked”. Speaking to BBC Music, Reznor is now accusing West of theft and adding The Weeknd into the mix. Reznor recalled watching the Coachella stream from his couch and noticing that the stage production looked very similar to his own. “I saw Kanye West blatantly rip off – and The Weeknd rip off – our tours,” he told presenter Lauren Laverne, claiming, “And they know [it].”

Turns out, Reznor might be right. Production designer Martin Phillips has worked with both NIN and Kanye, and he told Billboard that they “always called [The Weeknd’s] aesthetic the Nine Inch Nails of R&B.”

Nine Inch Nails just released their Bad Witch EP, the third in a trilogy and rumors say there may be a full new NIN album out eventually.