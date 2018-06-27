Alice in Chains Announce a New Album is on the Way

It’s been 5 Years!

They were even nice enough to share a new song, called “So Far Under.” It’s very Alice in Chainsy. The new album will be called the most Seattle thing you could name it, Rainer Fog, and it will be released on August 24th. You can pre-order it here.

Cantrell told Rolling Stone, “You get guys like us together and shit’s just going to start happening. I started coming up with ideas, and we started working on tunes. It felt right and the music sounded good.”

Alice in Chains will perform on October 16th at The Depot.