Mark Pontius Leaving Foster the People

Mark Pontius is leaving Foster The People.

The drummer shared the news on social media today saying in part, “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our first record, ‘Torches,’ I’ve been flooded with memories of our sudden success, achieving all of my career aspirations in a few short years, and the beautiful moments spent with my brothers in the band. What a privilege it all was, I’m eternally grateful for all of it. These last two years have been about closing out huge chapters of my life. After a lot of back and forth, I’ve accepted that I’m ready for this one to close, as well. I’m saying goodbye and moving on as of today.”

Pontius went on to talk about his bandmates saying, “I’m sure we will work together again one day. As for me, I’ve got a few ideas for the future, but I’m just going to take it one day at a time for now.”

After 11 years with the band, drummer Mark Pontius has announced he's leaving Foster the People. https://t.co/Xa346JEusG — billboard (@billboard) October 14, 2021

Have you ever completely changed careers?