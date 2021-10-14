Get Ready As Red Hot Chili Peppers World Tour; Tickets Go On Sale Friday

The excitement is building for the Red Hot Chili Peppers new world tour as tickets for the shows go on sale for the general public tomorrow (Friday).

The band will kick off their tour in Spain in June.

The first date of the 2022 tour in the U.S. will be in San Diego, California on July 27. The closest they will get to Salt Lake is Las Vegas.

Opening acts for the Chili Peppers include The Strokes, St. Vincent, Beck, and The Free Nationals.

This will be Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first tour with guitarist John Frusciante in 15 years.

Best Red Hot Chili Peppers concert you wish you could rewind to go back and see?