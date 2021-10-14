A Day to Remember’s Josh Woodard Leaves Band After “False Allegations” Resurface

Bassist Josh Woodard has left A Day to Remember.
According to Woodard, his decision stems from sexual misconduct allegations that have “resurfaced.”
“These accusations have unfortunately resurfaced within the last few days, and I must act accordingly,” Woodard said in his statement. “It is not fair to my bandmates and brothers to be attached to or targeted because of any of this, so I have made the decision to step down from my position in the band as of today.”
This decision is the furthest thing from what I want, but it is unfortunately what is best,” Woodard added. “Being a member of ADTR has been the greatest honor and I am so thankful for the past 18 years.”
