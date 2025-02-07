Matt Rife is coming to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 6th!

Matt Rife is an American comedian, actor, and writer, known for his sharp wit, engaging stage presence, and observational humor. He first gained recognition for his stand-up comedy, appearing on various comedy specials and television programs. Rife’s breakout moment came when he joined the cast of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” which helped him grow a larger fanbase. In addition to his stand-up, he has been involved in acting, appearing in TV shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Floor Is Lava.”

Rife’s comedy often includes self-deprecating humor, relationship anecdotes, and commentary on social issues. His humor is known for being playful and sometimes edgy, and he frequently interacts with the audience during his live performances. Over the past few years, Rife has built a significant online presence, with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. He’s currently on tour, performing stand-up across the United States.