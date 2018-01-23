Metal Icons SLAYER To Call It Quits.

After FORTY years wearing on their throne as THRASH METAL gods, SLAYER is about to call it a day

The band name SLAYER has of course been scratched into high school desks, as well as arms over the years, and famously here in Utah above the doors of The Heavy Metal Shop at their Sugarhouse location in the 90’s. The band has gone from being the kinds of a very tight and obscure genre to winning 2 Grammy’s, and performing “Raining Blood” on The Tonight Show. All without compromising their sound or style. Even if you don’t LIKE Slayer, you respect Slayer. Mostly because if you don’t their fans will cook you and eat you…seriously.

But even evil has to end sometime I guess. So this Summer, Slayer hits the road one final time with Anthrax, Lamb Of God, and Testament. Starting this may in San Diego, and giving their final performance in Cleveland a month later. No SLC dates have been announced, so if you wanna pay your respects, here are the dates

Oh, and since we’re talking about The Heavy Metal Shop, big ups to my pal, Kevin Kirk, and his son Joey. (RIP King Most)

Slayer Tour Dates



5/10 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center *

5/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

5/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

5/17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

5/19 – Calgary, AL @ Big Four *

5/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Centre *

5/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place *

5/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill

5/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

5/30 – Montreal, PQ @ Place Bell *

6/1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

6/2 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Arts Center

6/4 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

6/6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/7 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

6/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ VUHL Amphitheatre

6/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

6/15 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre

6/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

6/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

6/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre

* = No Anthrax